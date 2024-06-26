Celebrate Canada Day Week with Free Fishing in Ontario

“I welcome anyone curious about fishing to experience the excitement and satisfaction of this great sport firsthand,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources. “Wherever you are in Ontario – urban or rural – there are abundant opportunities to enjoy free fishing in celebration of Canada Day.”

Families are encouraged to find a local event by visiting http://www.ontariofamilyfishing.com/.

If you are fishing for free during this period, you must follow conservation licence catch limits and carry identification issued by the provincial or federal government, showing your name and date of birth.