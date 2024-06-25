Thunder Bay Weather Forecast: June 25, 2024

Today’s Forecast

Current Conditions: Observed at 6:00 AM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, the weather is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 16.8°C. The barometric pressure is at 100.1 kPa and rising. The dew point is 15.1°C, resulting in a humidity level of 90%. The wind is blowing from the west-southwest at 9 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Morning and Afternoon

Today will bring a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Winds will become west at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, by this morning. The high temperature will reach 27°C, with a humidex of 29. The UV index is 7, indicating a high risk of UV exposure.

Today is a great day for strolling and swimming at Boulevard Lake, or a walk at Marina Park or Chippewa Park. Get out there and get active.

Evening

Tonight, expect cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers changing to a 70 percent chance of showers overnight. Winds will shift to northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, but will become light this evening. By midnight, the wind will change to northeast at 20 km/h. The low temperature will be 10°C.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday, June 26

The day will be cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 19°C, with a moderate UV index of 4. During the night, expect cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 6°C.

Thursday, June 27

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high temperature will be 22°C. During the night, it will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this day in Thunder Bay’s history, the highest recorded temperature was 33.9°C, and the lowest was 2.8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the forecast, light clothing for the warm and potentially sunny day is recommended, along with a light jacket for the cooler evening. An umbrella and raincoat will be handy for the expected showers later in the day and overnight.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Thunder Bay is one of the sunniest cities in Ontario, with an average of over 2,200 hours of sunshine per year? Despite its northern location, it enjoys many bright and sunny days.

Stay tuned for more updates and enjoy your day in beautiful Thunder Bay!