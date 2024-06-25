Sioux Lookout Weather Forecast: June 25, 2024

Today’s Forecast

Current Conditions: Observed at 6:00 AM CDT at Sioux Lookout Airport, the weather is mainly sunny with a temperature of 16.4°C. The barometric pressure is at 100.0 kPa and falling. The dew point is 12.7°C, resulting in a humidity level of 79%. The wind is blowing from the southwest at 10 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Morning and Afternoon

The morning will remain sunny, with increasing cloudiness expected later. There is a 70 percent chance of showers this afternoon, along with a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift to the west, reaching 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h this morning. The high temperature will be 20°C, with a UV index of 5, indicating moderate risk of UV exposure.

Evening

Tonight will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening. The low temperature will be 8°C.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday, June 26

The day will be cloudy with a high temperature of 18°C. The UV index will be moderate at 5. During the night, expect cloudy periods with a low of 9°C.

Thursday, June 27

Thursday will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high temperature will be 23°C. The night will remain cloudy with a low of 12°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this day in Sioux Lookout’s history, the highest recorded temperature was 32.0°C, and the lowest was 4.0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Light and breathable clothing is recommended for today, along with a hat and sunscreen due to the moderate UV index. Keep an umbrella and a light jacket handy for the potential showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sioux Lookout is known as the “Hub of the North” due to its strategic location as a transportation and service center in Northwestern Ontario? This remote town plays a crucial role in connecting many northern communities.