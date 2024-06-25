Northwest District Wildfire Hazard Climbs with Summer Heat

New Fires Confirmed in Northwest Region

Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – It was perhaps too good to last, after over a week with no new wildfires reported, the region is starting to see increased wildfire activity as the warmer weather continues.

Heading into the Canada Day Long Weekend, there are no fire bans in place.

The Northwest Region confirmed three new wildfires by the late afternoon of June 24:

Sioux Lookout 5 (SLK005) is located near Achapi Lake, approximately 52 kilometers southeast of Pickle Lake. Covering 0.3 hectares, this fire is not under control.

Kenora 10 (KEN010) is near Otter Lake and the Canadian National Rail Line, about 37 kilometers northwest of Kenora. This fire spans 0.2 hectares and is currently being held.

Sioux Lookout 4 (SLK004) is situated near Greemantle Lake in Wabakimi Provincial Park, around 70 kilometers southeast of Pickle Lake. This fire has grown to 2.0 hectares and is not under control.

Ongoing Fires in the Region

Nipigon 7 (NIP007), discovered on June 23, is approximately 28 kilometers northwest of Eabametoong First Nation. This fire has expanded to 80 hectares and remains uncontrolled, despite receiving aerial suppression efforts from waterbombers today.

Current Fire Hazard Levels

The wildland fire hazard in the Northwest Region varies from low to extreme:

Dryden and Fort Frances sectors: Mainly moderate hazard conditions

Red Lake, Kenora, and Thunder Bay sectors: Mainly moderate to high hazard conditions

Mainly moderate to high hazard conditions Sioux Lookout and Nipigon sectors: Predominantly high to extreme fire danger ratings

The expected arrival of wet weather could lower the fire hazard if the anticipated precipitation materializes.

Safety Reminders for Residents

Stay Clear of Waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, it is crucial to move close to the shore to allow them to scoop water safely. Waterbombers will not scoop from a lake or river if watercraft are nearby and pose a safety hazard. Ensure your safety and the efficiency of firefighting efforts by staying clear of waterbombers.

No Drone Zone: Stay Clear of Forest Fires!

Flying drones near forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. Drones can put the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel at risk. Always be safe and keep your distance from forest fires.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

For fires north of the French and Mattawa Rivers: Dial 310-FIRE

For fires south of the French or Mattawa Rivers: Dial 9-1-1

Stay vigilant and report any wildland fires promptly to help protect our communities and natural resources.