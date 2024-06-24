Winnipeg Crime Update: Homicide Investigation and Aggravated Assault Case

Note: Information in this media release may relate to violence or trauma, potentially distressing for some. Please consider your well-being before engaging with this content.

WINNIPEG – National News – Winnipeg Police provide this update on a number of serious incidents over the weekend.

Homicide Investigation: C24-142933

WINNIPEG, MB – On June 23, 2024, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Winnipeg Police Service responded to a report of an injured adult female in the 500 block of Balmoral Street. Central District General Patrol officers found the woman with life-threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to her injuries.

The Homicide Unit is investigating and has identified the victim as Norma Jean Sumner, 29, a Dauphin River First Nation member recently residing in Winnipeg. Family notifications have been made.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information, including video surveillance, is urged to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Assault and Utter Threats: R24-25438

Two teens have been charged following an assault on another teen on May 14, 2024, involving members of Project Surge, a group linked to various property crimes, nuisance offenses, and violent crimes in Winnipeg.

On May 14, officers from the East District began investigating an assault on a 15-year-old female in the St. John’s neighborhood. The victim reported being challenged to a fight and subsequently assaulted twice by known teens, some identified as Project Surge members. The group recorded the assaults on their phones.

The victim later received verbal threats over social media. On June 11, a 16-year-old male was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and uttering threats to kill. On June 19, a 15-year-old female was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and causing a disturbance. Both youths are in custody.

Aggravated Assault Investigation: C24-143545

On June 23, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Winnipeg Police Service responded to a report of an assaulted adult male in the 100 block of Ritchie Avenue. North District General Patrol officers found a 29-year-old male with serious injuries. Emergency medical care was provided before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition, later upgraded to stable. Multiple suspects fled before police arrived.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to call 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477), or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.