Weather Outlook for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Monday, June 24, 2024, the weather observed at Big Trout Lake Airport is sunny with a temperature of 16.6°C. The barometric pressure is 100.5 kPa. Humidity stands at 75%, with a dew point of 12.2°C. Winds are blowing from the west at 9 km/h, and visibility is 16 kilometers.

Today’s Weather Forecast

Monday, June 24

The day will start sunny, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers this afternoon. There is also a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will pick up from the south, reaching 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h this morning. The high will be 25°C, with a humidex of 27. The UV index is 7, indicating high exposure to UV rays, so sun protection is advisable.

Tonight

Expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers this evening, turning to showers near midnight. There is a risk of thunderstorms this evening and overnight, with local rainfall amounts between 10 to 15 mm. Fog patches will develop overnight. Winds will shift to the southwest at 30 km/h after midnight, then to the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The low will be 8°C.

Tuesday, June 25

Showers will end in the afternoon, followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning, with local rainfall amounts between 5 to 10 mm. Winds will be from the northeast at 30 km/h, becoming light in the afternoon. The high will be 15°C, with a UV index of 6.

Tuesday Night

Expect cloudy periods with a low of 5°C.

Wednesday, June 26

The day will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 9°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, the historical high for the region was 31.0°C, and the record low was 3.5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With temperatures reaching 25°C and a humidex of 27, light and breathable clothing is recommended for the day. Given the high UV index, sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses are essential for sun protection. A light jacket or raincoat may be necessary in the evening due to the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know that the northern regions of Ontario, including these communities, experience long summer days with extended daylight hours? This phenomenon provides more time to enjoy outdoor activities.