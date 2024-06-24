Vehicle Stop in Thunder Bay Leads to Major Drug Charges

THUNDER BAY, ON – A resident of the Greater Toronto Area faces serious charges following a significant drug trafficking investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG). This team includes members from 20 police services, such as Thunder Bay Police Service and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service.

Details of the Arrest

On June 18, 2024, officers conducted a vehicle stop on Highway 11/17 in Shuniah Township, resulting in the seizure of approximately 2.4 kilograms of suspected cocaine and two cell phones.

Charges and Penalties

As a result of this investigation, Alondra Moffatt, 23, of Mississauga, has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine: This charge falls under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), specifically section 5(2). Conviction of this offense can lead to severe penalties, including a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, depending on the quantity of drugs and circumstances of the case.

Moffatt has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on June 24, 2024.

Community Appeal

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding illegal drug or firearm activities to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

PGNG Mandate

The Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) is focused on disrupting criminal street gang activities, particularly those involving drug trafficking and illegal firearms. The team, which includes members from various Ontario and Quebec police services and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), works to reduce the proliferation of illegal firearms and combat the rise of street gangs across the province.