Sioux Lookout Weather Report: Sunny with a Chance of Showers

Today’s Weather Forecast

Current Conditions in Sioux Lookout

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Monday, June 24, 2024, the weather at Sioux Lookout Airport is partly cloudy with a temperature of 13.3°C. The barometric pressure is 101.1 kPa and falling, indicating potential changes in the weather. Humidity is at 100%, with the dew point also at 13.3°C. Winds are coming from the south-southeast at 7 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers.

Today’s Forecast

Sioux Lookout will start the day sunny, transitioning to a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of showers late this afternoon. There is also a risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Winds will increase from the south, reaching 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h this morning. The high will be a warm 27°C, with a humidex of 31 making it feel hotter. The UV index is 8, which is very high, so ensure you use adequate sun protection if you’re outdoors. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers this evening and after midnight, along with a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, but will become light after midnight. The low will be 15°C.

Weather for the Next Few Days

Tuesday, June 25: The day will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h late in the morning. The high will be 20°C, and the UV index will be 6. The night will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 7°C.

Wednesday, June 26: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 9°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date in Sioux Lookout, the historical high was 30.5°C, and the record low was 4.0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With temperatures rising to 27°C and a humidex of 31, light and breathable clothing is recommended for the day. Sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses are essential due to the very high UV index. A light jacket or umbrella might be useful in the evening due to the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know that Sioux Lookout is known for its clear skies and excellent stargazing opportunities? The low light pollution in the area makes it a perfect spot for observing the night sky.