Red Pine Announces Completion of Verification of Gold Assay Results Database to Support Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Toronto, Ontario (June 24, 2024) – Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) reports that it has completed the verification of all gold assay certificates received by the Company from 2014 to the present for the Wawa Gold Project.

Paul Martin, Interim CEO and Chair of the Board of Red Pine commented: “We are pleased to have completed the reconciliation between our drill hole database and the one built independently by WSP Global Inc. (“WSP”). This marks a critical step towards completing an updated mineral resource estimate.”

As reported in its press release of May 6, 2024, the Company engaged WSP to lead an independent data verification of all gold assay certificates from 2014 to the present. Copies of the gold assay certificates were sent directly to WSP by the two assay labs used by the Company during this period and downloaded to a secure site. This verification process has now been concluded.

As announced in the Company’s press release of May 15, 2024, the Company immediately proceeded with the preparation of an updated mineral resource estimate and National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project and engaged WSP to undertake the evaluation.

The completion of the verification of all gold assay results provides the Company and WSP with a reliable baseline to update the Wawa Gold Project mineral resource estimate. The updated mineral resource estimate will include an additional 60,000 metres of drill core from 177 drill holes representing 47,600 assay samples. These samples were taken subsequent to the current Wawa Gold Project mineral resource estimate as set out in the Company’s National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report dated June 21, 2023 (with a resource effective date of May 31, 2019) entitled “National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project”1/2 (the “Technical Report”).

Qualified Person

Jean-Francois Montreuil, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “RPX” and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol “RDEXF”.

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 7000 hectares in size. Red Pine is building a strong position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com