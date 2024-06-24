Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Report: Sunny with a Chance of Showers

Current Conditions in Kenora

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Monday, June 24, 2024, the weather at Kenora Airport is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 15.0°C. The barometric pressure is 100.9 kPa and falling, suggesting a potential change in weather conditions. Humidity is high at 94%, with a dew point of 14.0°C. Winds are coming from the southeast at 9 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 32 kilometers.

Today’s Forecast

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region will start the day sunny, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Winds will shift to the south, increasing to 20 km/h and then gusting to 50-70 km/h late this morning. The high will be a warm 26°C, with a humidex of 30 making it feel hotter. The UV index is 8, which is very high, so ensure you use adequate sun protection if you’re outdoors. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers this evening and after midnight, along with a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be from the southwest at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, but will become light in the evening. The low will be 16°C.

Weather for the Next Few Days

Tuesday, June 25: The day will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will become west at 30 km/h in the morning and shift to the north at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 20°C, and the UV index will be 6. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 10°C.

Wednesday, June 26: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 14°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date in Kenora, the historical high was 32.8°C, and the record low was 4.5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With temperatures rising to 26°C and a humidex of 30, light and breathable clothing is recommended for the day. Sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses are essential due to the very high UV index. A light jacket or umbrella might be useful in the evening due to the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know that Lake of the Woods is one of the largest freshwater lakes in North America, with over 14,500 islands? This makes it a popular destination for boating and fishing enthusiasts.