Greenstone Geraldton Weather Report: Sunny Day with Increasing Clouds

Monday’s Weather Forecast

Current Conditions in Greenstone Geraldton

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Monday, June 24, 2024, the weather at Geraldton Airport is sunny with a temperature of 11.6°C. The barometric pressure is 101.2 kPa, indicating stable conditions. Humidity is at 100%, with the dew point also at 11.6°C, reflecting saturated air. Winds are coming from the southwest at 9 km/h, and visibility is good at 16 kilometers.

Today’s Forecast

The Greenstone Geraldton region will enjoy sunny skies today, with winds picking up from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h late this morning. The high will reach a warm 29°C. The UV index is 8, which is very high, so ensure you use adequate sun protection if you’re outdoors. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a 40% chance of showers overnight and a risk of thunderstorms. The wind will remain from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The low will be 16°C.

Geraldton Weather for the Next Few Days

Tuesday, June 25: The day will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning, increasing to a 70% chance of showers in the afternoon, with a risk of thunderstorms. The high will be 25°C, with a humidex of 28. The UV index will be 6. The night will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 6°C.

Wednesday, June 26: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 20°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 5°C.

Historical Geraldton Weather Data

On this date in Greenstone Geraldton, the historical high was 32.0°C, and the record low was 2.5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With a high of 29°C and gusty winds, light and breathable clothing is recommended for the day. Sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses are essential due to the very high UV index. For the evening, consider having a light jacket or sweater handy due to the cooler temperatures and chance of showers.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know that the Greenstone Geraldton region is known for its clear skies, making it a great spot for stargazing? The low light pollution in the area provides excellent conditions for observing the night sky.