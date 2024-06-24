Uplands Golf Club | Victoria, British Columbia | June 20-23, 2024

PGA TOUR Americas 2024 Season: 7th of 16 events North America Swing: 1st of 10 events Fortinet Cup Points: 500 (winner) Purse: $225,000 ($40,500 winner)

Final Standings:

Pos Player Score Fortinet Cup 1 Frederik Kjettrup (Denmark) 63-64-64-68 – 259 (-21) 9th 2 Mateo Fernández de Oliveira (Argentina) 64-70-63-63 – 260 (-20) 12th 3 Clay Feagler (United States) 67-63-64-67 – 261 (-19) 2nd 4 Samuel Anderson (United States) 65-67-63-67 – 262 (-18) 7th T5 John Keefer (United States) 68-65-64-66 – 263 (-17) T58 T5 John Marshall Butler (United States) 63-64-67-69 – 263 (-17) T58

Kjettrup’s First Professional Victory:

VICTORIA, British Columbia – Denmark’s Frederik Kjettrup achieved his first professional victory at The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist. Kjettrup shot a final-round 2-under 68 at Uplands Golf Club to secure the win by one stroke. Argentina’s Mateo Fernández de Oliveira finished second, posting a career-best with a 7-under 63 on the final day. Clay Feagler from the United States took third place, his best finish since winning the Bupa Championship at Tulum.

Starting Sunday with a three-stroke lead, Kjettrup faced intense competition but managed to maintain his lead with critical birdies on the 16th and 17th holes. His 42-foot birdie putt on the 17th was the decisive moment, and a par on the 18th secured his victory at 21-under.

Path to Victory:

Kjettrup’s journey to victory in Victoria marked his second start as a professional golfer. His professional debut was at the U.S. Open, where he qualified through Final Qualifying in Alpharetta, Georgia. Previously, he participated in several professional events as an amateur, including the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Made in HimmerLand, and the Challenge Tour’s Frederikshavn Challenge.

Collegiate Achievements:

Kjettrup, 24, had a distinguished collegiate career at Florida State University. Over four seasons, he won three individual titles and earned three All-American honors. His achievements include victories at the 2022 All-American Intercollegiate, 2023 Watersound Invitational, and the 2024 ACC Championship. He finished No. 8 in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking, earning exempt membership into PGA TOUR Americas and conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Reflections and Future:

Reflecting on his victory, Kjettrup credited the PGA TOUR University program for significantly impacting his transition from collegiate to professional golf. He emphasized the program’s value as a stepping stone for college golfers aspiring to professional careers.

Kjettrup’s amateur career was equally impressive. He represented Denmark at the European Amateur Team Championship, the World Amateur Team Championship, the Bonallack Trophy, and the Arnold Palmer Cup. He was part of Denmark’s 2021 team that won the European Amateur Team Championship and played a crucial role in the 2022 International Team’s victory at the Arnold Palmer Cup.

A Special Moment:

During the final round, Kjettrup was touched by the support from fans waving a Danish flag. “It’s just cool to see. I don’t even know how many thousands of miles I am away from home, so it’s just cool to see the flag,” he said.

Kjettrup is set to compete in the ATB Classic, the second event of the North America Swing, at Northern Bear Golf Course from June 27-30 in Sherwood Park, Alberta.

Player Profile: Frederik Kjettrup

Age: 24

24 Birthplace: Aabybro, Denmark

Aabybro, Denmark Residence: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida College: Florida State University

Florida State University Fortinet Cup: 9th

