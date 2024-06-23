Winnipeg Weather: Mostly Cloudy with Potential Showers

Cloudy Morning Clearing Up with Warm Temperatures

Current Conditions:

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Sunday, June 23, 2024, the temperature in Winnipeg is 14.3°C, observed at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. The sky is mostly cloudy, with a pressure of 101.0 kPa and falling. The humidity is at 100%, with a dew point of 14.3°C. Winds are coming from the west at 10 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast:

Today’s weather will feature a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30% chance of showers this morning. Fog patches present will dissipate as the morning progresses. The temperature will rise to a high of 23°C, feeling like 27°C with the humidex. The UV index is rated at 7, indicating a high exposure level.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Tonight will see a few clouds, with increasing cloudiness before morning. The temperature will drop to a low of 15°C.

Monday, June 24:

Monday will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will become southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the morning. The high will be 27°C, feeling like 32°C with the humidex. The UV index will remain high at 7.

Monday Night:

Expect clear skies with a low of 17°C.

Tuesday, June 25:

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 26°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Wednesday, June 26:

Wednesday will also be sunny with a high of 24°C. The night will be clear with a low of 13°C.

Historical Weather Data:

On June 23rd, Winnipeg has experienced varying weather conditions over the years. The highest recorded temperature for this date was 33.3°C in 1974, while the lowest was 2.8°C in 1904. Historically, late June in Winnipeg tends to be warm with periodic showers.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

For today, lightweight clothing is recommended due to the warm temperatures and high humidity. Sunscreen and a hat are advisable given the high UV index. Keep an umbrella or light raincoat handy for the potential showers in the morning.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that Winnipeg, known as the “Gateway to the West,” experiences over 2,300 hours of sunshine annually? This high amount of sunshine, combined with the region’s frequent summer thunderstorms, makes for a diverse and dynamic weather pattern.