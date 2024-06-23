Vancouver Weather: Partly Cloudy with Showers Expected

Partly Cloudy with Showers on the Horizon

Current Conditions:

As of 3:00 AM PDT on Sunday, June 23, 2024, the temperature in Vancouver is 14.5°C, observed at Vancouver International Airport. The sky is partly cloudy, with a pressure of 101.2 kPa and falling. The humidity stands at 71%, with a dew point of 9.3°C. Winds are coming from the south-southwest at 19 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast:

For today, the weather will be predominantly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Winds will continue from the south at 20 km/h, and the temperature is expected to reach a high of 18°C. The UV index is moderate at 4, so some sun protection is recommended if you are outdoors for an extended period.

Tonight’s Forecast:

The evening will remain mainly cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h, becoming light later in the evening. The low will be around 13°C.

Monday, June 24:

The start of the week will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers throughout the day. Temperatures will rise to a high of 20°C. By nighttime, the skies will clear, and the temperature will drop to around 12°C.

Tuesday, June 25:

Tuesday is forecasted to be cloudy with a high of 20°C. In the evening, expect cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Historical Weather Data:

Historically, Vancouver experiences mild temperatures in late June. Although specific historical high and low temperatures for this date are not available, Vancouver’s summer climate is typically characterized by moderate temperatures and periodic rainfall.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Given the partly cloudy and potentially rainy conditions, it’s advisable to wear light layers. A waterproof jacket or umbrella will be useful for the showers, and comfortable clothing suitable for mild temperatures will keep you comfortable throughout the day.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that Vancouver is known for its temperate oceanic climate, characterized by mild, rainy winters and dry summers? This makes it one of the most comfortable places to live in Canada when it comes to weather, particularly in the summer months.