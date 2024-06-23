Toronto Weather: Warm with Showers Expected

Cloudy with a Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms

Current Conditions:

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Sunday, June 23, 2024, the temperature in Toronto is 20.4°C, observed at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The sky is mostly cloudy, with a pressure of 100.1 kPa and falling. The humidity is at 100%, making the air feel quite warm and humid with a dew point also at 20.4°C. Winds are coming from the southeast at 9 km/h, and visibility is good at 19 km.

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift, becoming southwest at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h, then turning west at 40 km/h and gusting to 60 km/h late this morning. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 26°C, with the humidex making it feel like 35°C. The UV index is high at 6, so some sun protection is recommended.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The low will be around 16°C.

Monday, June 24:

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of showers in the morning, becoming sunny by the afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h. The high will be 27°C, feeling like 29°C with the humidex. The UV index will be moderate at 3.

Monday Night:

Expect clear skies with a low of 16°C.

Tuesday, June 25:

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 26°C. During the night, it will become cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Historical Weather Data:

On June 23rd, Toronto has seen a wide range of temperatures. The highest recorded temperature for this date was 35.6°C in 1988, and the lowest was 9.4°C in 1979. The city’s location near Lake Ontario often results in high humidity and occasional thunderstorms during the summer months.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

For today, wear light, breathable clothing to stay comfortable in the warm and humid conditions. Given the potential for showers and thunderstorms, a waterproof jacket or umbrella is advisable. For the evening, a light jacket will be suitable as temperatures cool down.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that Toronto, known for its humid summers, often experiences high humidex values, which can make the temperature feel much warmer than it actually is? This effect is particularly noticeable in the city’s downtown core, where the urban heat island effect can further elevate temperatures.