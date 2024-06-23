Thunder Bay Weather: Partly Cloudy with Potential Showers

Cloudy with a Chance of Thunderstorms

Current Conditions:

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Sunday, June 23, 2024, the temperature in Thunder Bay is 12.4°C, observed at Thunder Bay Airport. The sky is partly cloudy, with a pressure of 100.7 kPa and falling. The humidity level is high at 93%, with a dew point of 11.3°C. Winds are coming from the southwest at 12 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Today’s Forecast:

Early this morning, cloudiness will increase with a 60% chance of showers late this morning and into the afternoon, along with a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h this morning. The temperature will rise to a high of 24°C, feeling like 27°C with the humidex. The UV index is moderate at 5.

Tonight’s Forecast:

The evening will clear up with a low of 12°C.

Monday, June 24:

Monday will start sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Winds will pick up from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h late in the morning. The high will be 24°C, feeling like 27°C with the humidex. The UV index will be very high at 8.

Monday Night:

Expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Tuesday, June 25:

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high will reach 29°C. Nighttime will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Historical Weather Data:

On June 23rd, Thunder Bay’s historical weather patterns include significant variability. The highest temperature recorded for this date was 32.1°C in 1988, and the lowest was 3.4°C in 1972. This indicates that late June can bring a wide range of temperatures and weather conditions.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

For today, dress in light, breathable clothing to stay comfortable with the potential for warmer temperatures and high humidity. Given the risk of showers and thunderstorms, it’s wise to carry a waterproof jacket or umbrella. For the evening, a light sweater or jacket will be useful as temperatures drop.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that Thunder Bay, situated on the shore of Lake Superior, experiences a significant lake effect, which can influence its weather patterns dramatically, including sudden temperature changes and unexpected precipitation?