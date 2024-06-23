Sioux Lookout Weather: Showers Clearing by Afternoon

Cloudy Morning with Showers, Clearing Later

Current Conditions:

As of 5:36 AM CDT on Sunday, June 23, 2024, the temperature in Sioux Lookout is 16.2°C, observed at Sioux Lookout Airport. The sky is mostly cloudy, with a pressure of 100.9 kPa and falling. The humidity is at 81%, with a dew point of 13.0°C. Winds are coming from the north-northwest at 24 km/h, gusting to 34 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers this morning and early afternoon, along with a risk of thunderstorms. The weather will clear this afternoon, with the temperature rising to a high of 25°C, feeling like 28°C with the humidex. The UV index is high at 6, so some sun protection is recommended.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Tonight will be clear with a low of 13°C.

Monday, June 24:

Monday will start sunny, then turn into a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms late in the day. Winds will pick up, coming from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the morning. The high will be 24°C, feeling like 28°C with the humidex. The UV index will be very high at 7.

Monday Night:

Expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Tuesday, June 25:

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 23°C. During the night, there will be cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 9°C.

Historical Weather Data:

Sioux Lookout typically experiences mild to warm temperatures in late June. Historical data shows significant variability, but it often involves warm days with occasional showers.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

For today, light, breathable clothing is recommended due to the warm temperatures and high humidity. Given the chance of showers and thunderstorms, a waterproof jacket or umbrella will be useful. For the evening, a light sweater or jacket will be suitable as temperatures drop.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that Sioux Lookout, named for its historical significance as a vantage point for the Sioux people, experiences a range of weather conditions influenced by its position within the boreal forest region of Northwestern Ontario? This often results in a mix of sunny and stormy weather during the summer months.