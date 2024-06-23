Regina Weather: Sunny and Warm with Potential Showers Tonight

Clear Skies to Start the Day, Showers Possible Tonight

Current Conditions:

As of 4:00 AM CST on Sunday, June 23, 2024, the temperature in Regina is 7.5°C, as observed at Regina International Airport. The sky is clear, with a pressure of 101.4 kPa, which is falling. The humidity level is high at 97%, with a dew point of 7.0°C. Winds are coming from the south at 10 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast:

Today will start sunny, with skies becoming a mix of sun and clouds this morning. Winds will pick up, coming from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h near noon. The temperature will rise to a high of 28°C, and the humidex will make it feel like 30°C. The UV index is very high at 8, so sunscreen and protective clothing are essential if you’re spending extended time outdoors.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers this evening and after midnight, accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift to the west at 30 km/h overnight. The low will be around 14°C.

Monday, June 24:

Monday will be mainly sunny, with winds from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will be 26°C, with a UV index of 7, which is high.

Monday Night:

Expect clear skies with a low of 11°C.

Tuesday, June 25:

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with a 60% chance of showers. The high will be 21°C. The night will clear up, with temperatures dropping to around 10°C.

Wednesday, June 26:

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 25°C. During the night, expect increasing cloudiness with a low of 14°C.

Historical Weather Data:

Historically, Regina’s weather in late June can vary, but it generally trends towards warm and sunny with occasional rain. The highest temperature recorded for June 23rd was 31.1°C in 1988, and the lowest was 3.4°C in 1969.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

For today, light, breathable clothing will be ideal for the warm daytime temperatures. Due to the high UV index, wear a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen. Keep a light jacket or umbrella handy for the potential showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that Regina, known as the “Queen City,” experiences about 2,365 hours of sunshine per year? This makes it one of the sunniest places in Canada, particularly during the summer months.