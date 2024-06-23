Murder Charge Laid in Wabaseemoong First Nation Homicide Investigation

WABASEEMOONG FIRST NATION, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS), has laid a murder charge related to a homicide in Wabaseemoong First Nation.

On June 21, 2024, members of the T3PS and Emergency Medical Services responded to a residence where they found an individual in medical distress. Unfortunately, the individual was pronounced deceased shortly after.

The deceased has been identified as Carl Lee Jamieson Junior, 34, of Wabaseemoong First Nation. A post-mortem examination will be conducted next week at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

Following the investigation, Sheldon McDonald, 33, of Wabaseemoong First Nation, has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder, contrary to Section 235 (1) of the Criminal Code. McDonald has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on July 11, 2024.

The investigation is being carried out by T3PS, OPP Forensic Identification Services, and the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

There is no threat to public safety at this time. Members of the public can expect a significant police presence in the area due to the ongoing investigation.