Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather: Cloudy with Mild Conditions

Mild Temperatures and Cloudy Skies

Current Conditions:

As of 5:45 AM CDT on Sunday, June 23, 2024, the temperature in Kenora is 14.7°C, observed at Kenora Airport. The sky is mostly cloudy, with a pressure of 101.0 kPa and falling. The humidity is high at 99%, with a dew point of 14.5°C. Winds are coming from the south-southwest at 6 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast:

Today’s weather will be mostly cloudy with temperatures around 15°C. Expect mild and stable conditions throughout the day, with no significant weather events forecasted.

Tonight’s Forecast:

The evening will remain mostly cloudy with steady conditions. Temperatures will cool slightly, maintaining mild and comfortable conditions.

Monday, June 24:

Monday will continue to see mostly cloudy skies with stable weather. Temperatures will remain mild, with no major weather changes expected.

Historical Weather Data:

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region typically experience mild weather in late June. Historically, temperatures during this period range from the mid-teens to the mid-twenties Celsius, with occasional rain showers due to the region’s proximity to large bodies of water.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

For today, dress in layers to accommodate the mild but slightly cool temperatures. A light jacket or sweater will be suitable for the morning and evening, while lighter clothing will be comfortable during the day.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that Lake of the Woods is home to over 14,000 islands and has more shoreline than Lake Superior? This unique geography can significantly influence local weather patterns, often leading to more cloud cover and milder temperatures.