June 23 2024 – Weather Outlook for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Sunny Skies and Possible Showers: Prepare for a Mix of Sun and Rain

Current Conditions:

This morning at 5:00 AM CDT, the temperature at Big Trout Lake Airport was observed at 8.7°C with sunny skies. The pressure stood at 100.8 kPa, and the humidity was at 100%, indicating calm conditions with visibility up to 16 km.

Today’s Forecast:

Expect sunny conditions throughout the day, with a mix of sun and clouds appearing late this afternoon. There is a 30% chance of showers, and a risk of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. The temperature will rise to a high of 28°C, and the UV index is rated at 6, indicating a high exposure level.

Tonight’s Forecast:

The evening will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift to the east at 20 km/h late this evening, with temperatures dropping to a low of 14°C.

Monday, June 24:

Monday morning will start sunny, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon with a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The wind will become southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 24°C, feeling like 26°C with the humidex. The UV index will be 7, which is also high.

Monday Night:

Expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Tuesday, June 25:

Tuesday will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 13°C. Nighttime will continue to be cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 5°C.

Historical Weather Data:

On June 23rd, the highest temperature recorded was 28.7°C in 2013, while the lowest was 2.3°C in 2015. The greatest precipitation on this date was 3.1 mm in 2021.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

With a high of 28°C and potential thunderstorms, lightweight clothing is recommended, but keep a raincoat or umbrella handy for the late afternoon showers. For the evening, a light jacket may be necessary as temperatures drop.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that the highest temperature ever recorded in Big Trout Lake for June was 32.0°C in 2023? This region experiences a wide range of weather conditions, making it essential to stay updated with the latest forecasts.