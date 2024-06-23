Greater Sudbury Weather: Heavy Rainfall Warning in Effect

Significant Rainfall with Potential for Localized Flooding

Current Conditions:

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Greater Sudbury is experiencing light rain with a temperature of 16.0°C, as observed at Greater Sudbury Airport. The sky is overcast, with a pressure of 99.9 kPa and falling. Humidity is at 100%, and winds are from the northeast at 15 km/h, gusting to 29 km/h. Visibility is limited to 8 km due to the rain.

Rainfall Warning:

A rainfall warning is in effect for Greater Sudbury. The area is expected to receive total rainfall amounts between 50 and 100 mm, with the possibility of exceeding 100 mm in areas affected by multiple thunderstorms. The rain is expected to taper off to scattered showers this morning.

Hazard: Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.

Timing: Significant rainfall continuing through this morning, tapering off to scattered showers by noon.

Discussion: A low-pressure system is bringing significant rainfall to the region. Localized flooding is a risk, especially in areas that experience multiple thunderstorms.

For more information on flooding: Consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Today’s Forecast:

Showers will continue until around noon, then the weather will become cloudy with a 60% chance of additional showers. There is also a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Local amounts of rainfall will range between 10 to 15 mm. Winds will increase from the northeast, reaching 40 km/h with gusts up to 60 km/h this afternoon. The high will be 18°C, with a moderate UV index of 5.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Tonight will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers this evening and after midnight, clearing before morning. Winds will remain from the north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, then becoming light after midnight. The low will be around 14°C.

Monday, June 24:

Monday will bring sunny skies, with winds from the north at 20 km/h, becoming light in the afternoon. The high will be 26°C, feeling like 29°C with the humidex. The UV index will be high at 7.

Monday Night:

Expect clear skies with a low of 15°C.

Tuesday, June 25:

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. The high will be 25°C. During the night, it will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

Historical Weather Data:

Historically, Greater Sudbury has seen a wide range of weather on June 23rd. The highest recorded temperature for this date was 30.6°C in 1983, while the lowest was 3.3°C in 1972. The city’s weather can vary significantly due to its location and regional influences.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

For today, waterproof clothing and footwear are recommended due to the heavy rainfall and potential for flooding. A raincoat and an umbrella will be essential. For the evening, a light jacket will be suitable as temperatures cool down.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that Greater Sudbury, known for its mining heritage, experiences some of Ontario’s most significant weather variations due to its location on the Canadian Shield? This results in diverse weather patterns and significant rainfall events like the one currently affecting the region.