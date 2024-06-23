Calgary Weather: Sunny Skies with a High of 27°C

Clear and Bright with a Chance of Showers

Current Conditions:

As of 4:00 AM MDT on Sunday, June 23, 2024, the temperature in Calgary is 16.0°C, as observed at Calgary International Airport. The sky is mainly clear, with a pressure of 100.6 kPa, which is falling. The humidity level is 61%, with a dew point of 8.4°C. Winds are coming from the west-southwest at 10 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be sunny with the wind becoming west at 20 km/h near noon. The temperature is expected to rise to a high of 27°C. The UV index is rated at 7, which is high, so sunscreen and protective clothing are recommended if you’re spending extended time outdoors.

Tonight’s Forecast:

This evening will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early. It will become clear overnight with the wind from the west at 20 km/h, becoming light near midnight. The low will be around 11°C.

Monday, June 24:

Monday will be sunny, with the wind becoming west at 30 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 22°C, and the UV index will be 6, also high.

Monday Night:

Expect clear skies with a low of 10°C.

Tuesday, June 25:

Tuesday will continue the sunny trend with a high of 21°C. The night will be clear with temperatures dropping to around 11°C.

Wednesday, June 26:

Wednesday will see cloudy conditions with a high of 21°C. During the night, there will be cloudy periods with a 70% chance of showers and a low of 10°C.

Historical Weather Data:

Historically, Calgary’s weather in late June can range widely. The highest temperature recorded in Calgary for this date was 30.2°C in 1985, while the lowest was 2.4°C in 1992. Calgary is known for its variability, often experiencing significant temperature swings due to its proximity to the Rocky Mountains.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

For today, lightweight and breathable clothing will be comfortable under the sunny conditions. Given the high UV index, consider wearing a hat and applying sunscreen. Keep a light jacket or umbrella handy for potential evening showers and thunderstorms.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that Calgary is one of the sunniest cities in Canada, with an average of over 2,300 hours of sunshine per year? This abundance of sunny days is one of the reasons the city is so vibrant and active throughout the year.