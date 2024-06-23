Border Cats Top Huskies in Whisky Jack Night Thriller

Your Border Cats are back in the win column!

Last night’s Whiskey Jacks Night at Port Arthur Stadium was a blast, with the Cats sporting the throwback purple and teal, and a crowd of 1,044 roaring them on to an 8-4 victory over the Duluth Huskies!

With this win, the Border Cats snapped a four-game losing streak and showed they’re still serious contenders for the top spot in the Great Plains East Division.

Brayden Kuriger was the hero of the night, blasting a clutch two-run double in the fifth to put the Cats ahead for good. Zane Skansi also delivered, smacking a pair of two-run doubles, including some crucial insurance runs in the eighth.

But the offensive firepower didn’t stop there! Kyle Morrison had a stellar night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Cole Ketzner chipped in with two hits, an RBI, and two runs of his own.

On the mound, Thunder Bay’s own Jack Pineau battled through five innings for the win, and Turner Spoljaric, son of former Blue Jays pitcher Paul Spoljaric, had an impressive debut with two scoreless innings and a pair of strikeouts. Tyrus Riley slammed the door shut with three strikeouts in the final two frames to earn his second save of the season.

Now the Cats hit the road, heading to La Crosse to take on the Loggers on Sunday. Cole Poirrier will be on the bump for Thunder Bay, and with this newfound momentum, they’ll be looking to keep the wins coming!

So keep that Border Cats spirit high, Thunder Bay! Your boys are back on track and ready to claw their way to the top of the division!