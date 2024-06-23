Atikokan Driver Arrested for Impaired Driving After Failing Roadside Test

ATIKOKAN, ON – An afternoon vehicle stop to inspect maintenance resulted in the driver’s arrest after they failed a roadside alcohol test.

On June 22, 2024, at approximately 2:30 pm, a member of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Atikokan Detachment stopped a vehicle in the Don Park area of Atikokan to inspect equipment after noticing maintenance issues. During the stop, the officer detected the odour of alcohol and administered a roadside test, which the driver failed. Subsequently, the driver was arrested, and additional testing was conducted at the Atikokan Detachment by a Qualified Technician.

Justin Mosbeck, 34, from Atikokan, faces criminal charges including one count of impaired operation due to alcohol or drugs and one count of impaired operation with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus. Mosbeck received a 90-day licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment. He is scheduled to appear in the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on July 25, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The OPP remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring road safety through both education and enforcement. Impaired driving poses a significant public safety risk. If you see an impaired driver, call 911. Road safety is a shared responsibility for all road users.