Toronto Weather Update: Mostly Cloudy with Warm Conditions

Current Conditions and Forecast

Today in Toronto

As of 7:00 AM EDT on Saturday, June 22, 2024, the weather in Toronto is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 21.3°C. The humidity is at 79%, with a dew point of 17.5°C. Winds are light from the east-southeast at 5 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.7 kPa and falling. Visibility is excellent at 24 km. The humidex makes it feel like 27°C.

Morning and Afternoon

The mostly cloudy skies will persist throughout the day. The high temperature will reach around 27°C, with the humidex making it feel warmer. Winds will remain light and variable.

Evening

Tonight’s forecast predicts continued cloudy conditions, with temperatures gradually decreasing to around 18°C. Winds will remain light, providing a calm and pleasant evening.

Upcoming Days

Sunday, June 23

The forecast for Sunday is for mostly sunny skies with some clouds appearing in the afternoon. The high will be 28°C, and the humidex will make it feel like 30°C. Winds will be light from the south at 15 km/h.

Monday, June 24

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 26°C. The night will see clear skies with temperatures dropping to around 17°C.

Historic Weather Data

On this date, Toronto’s record high temperature is 34.4°C, set in 1988, while the record low is 6.1°C, recorded in 1964.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended due to the warm temperatures and high humidity. It’s a good idea to carry a light jacket for the evening when temperatures will be cooler. With mostly cloudy skies, sunglasses and sun protection are still advisable.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Toronto, Canada’s largest city, experiences a unique microclimate due to its proximity to Lake Ontario, which moderates temperatures and contributes to milder winters and cooler summers compared to inland areas.