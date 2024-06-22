Thunder Bay Weather Update: Cloudy Skies and Warm Temperatures

Today in Thunder Bay

As of 7:00 AM EDT on Saturday, June 22, 2024, the weather in Thunder Bay is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 10.1°C. The humidity is high at 98%, with a dew point of 9.8°C. Winds are light from the north-northwest at 5 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.7 kPa and falling. Visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Morning and Afternoon

The day will remain mainly cloudy with a high temperature reaching 20°C. The UV index is 7, indicating high exposure, so sun protection is advisable.

Evening

Tonight, the sky will clear with a low temperature of 11°C.

Upcoming Days

Sunday, June 23

Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h, becoming light late in the morning. The high will be 24°C, with a humidex making it feel like 28°C. The UV index will be moderate at 5. During the night, expect cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 11°C.

Monday, June 24

Sunny weather will return with a high of 25°C. The night will be cloudy with a low of 14°C.

Historic Weather Data

On this date, Thunder Bay’s record high temperature is 33.0°C, set in 1988, while the record low is 1.0°C, recorded in 1965.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, light and breathable clothing is recommended due to the warm temperatures. Use sunscreen and wear sunglasses for UV protection. A light jacket may be necessary in the evening as temperatures cool down.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay is known as the “Lakehead” because it is located at the head of the Great Lakes and serves as a major transportation and shipping hub.