Thunder Bay Missing Person Alert: Nevaeh MAJEAU, 13

The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Nevaeh MAJEAU. Nevaeh was last seen on Friday, June 21, 2024, around 8:00 AM in the Mountdale and Gore Street area.

She is described as a Caucasian female, approximately 5’4″ tall, with a medium build, long reddish-brown hair, and brown eyes. Nevaeh was wearing black leggings and a black and green hoodie when last seen.

If you have any information about Nevaeh’s whereabouts, please contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.