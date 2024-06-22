Sioux Lookout Weather Update: Warm Day with Cloudy Skies

Today in Sioux Lookout

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Saturday, June 22, 2024, the weather in Sioux Lookout is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 13.5°C. The humidity is high at 94%, with a dew point of 12.6°C. Winds are light from the north at 2 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.7 kPa and falling. Visibility is 24 km, indicating clear conditions despite the clouds.

Morning and Afternoon

Today will remain mainly cloudy, with the high temperature reaching a warm 27°C. The humidex will make it feel like 28°C. The UV index is projected to be 6, indicating high exposure, so sun protection is advisable.

Evening

Tonight, the sky will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers before morning. The low temperature will be around 13°C.

Upcoming Days

Sunday, June 23

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 26°C, with a humidex of 29. The UV index will remain high at 6. During the night, the sky will clear up, and the low temperature will be 14°C.

Monday, June 24

A mix of sun and clouds will continue with a high of 27°C. The night will see cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Historic Weather Data

On this date, Sioux Lookout’s record high temperature is 30.2°C, set in 1976, while the record low is 2.8°C, recorded in 1952.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended due to the warm temperatures. Use sunscreen and wear sunglasses for UV protection. A light jacket may be necessary in the evening as temperatures cool down and there is a chance of showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sioux Lookout is known as the “Hub of the North” due to its key position as a transportation and communications center in Northwestern Ontario, serving many remote communities.