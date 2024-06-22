Sault Ste. Marie Weather Update: Showers Expected Throughout the Weekend

Current Conditions and Forecast

Today in Sault Ste. Marie

As of 7:00 AM EDT on Saturday, June 22, 2024, the weather in Sault Ste. Marie is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 12.6°C. The humidity is quite high at 98%, with a dew point close to the current temperature at 12.3°C. Winds are light from the north at 2 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.8 kPa and falling. Visibility is good at 32 km.

Morning and Afternoon

Expect showers throughout the day with winds becoming east at 20 km/h late this morning. The high temperature will reach 18°C. The UV index is 4, indicating moderate exposure.

Evening

Showers will continue tonight, with a risk of thunderstorms overnight. Local amounts of 10 to 20 mm of rain are expected. Winds will shift from northeast at 20 km/h to northwest at 20 km/h after midnight. The temperature will drop to a low of 14°C.

Upcoming Days

Sunday, June 23

Showers will persist with a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will pick up from the northwest at 30 km/h. The high will be 19°C, with a UV index of 7, indicating high exposure. During the night, expect cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Monday, June 24

Sunny weather will return with a high of 27°C. The night will be clear, with temperatures dropping to a low of 15°C.

Historic Weather Data

On this date, Sault Ste. Marie’s record high temperature is 32.2°C, set in 1956, while the record low is 2.8°C, recorded in 1964.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, waterproof clothing is essential due to the expected showers. A raincoat or umbrella is advisable. Layering with a light jacket will help manage the cooler temperatures. For the evening, continue with waterproof outerwear due to the ongoing rain and potential thunderstorms.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sault Ste. Marie, often referred to as “The Soo,” is one of the oldest settlements in North America, with its strategic location playing a significant role in the fur trade era.