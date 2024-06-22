Kenora Weather Update: Cloudy Skies with Warm Temperatures

Today in Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Camp/Cottage Country

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Saturday, June 22, 2024, the weather in Kenora is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 17.1°C. The humidity is at 76%, with a dew point of 12.9°C. Winds are blowing from the east-northeast at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.6 kPa and falling. Visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Morning and Afternoon

Today will remain mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers this afternoon. Winds will shift to the south at 20 km/h, becoming light late in the morning. The high temperature will reach a warm 28°C, with a UV index of 7, indicating high exposure.

Evening

Tonight, the sky will stay mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. The temperature will drop to a low of 14°C.

Upcoming Days

Sunday, June 23

Expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers in the morning, clearing late in the afternoon. The high will be 25°C, with a humidex making it feel like 28°C. The UV index will be high at 6. During the night, there will be cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

Monday, June 24

A mix of sun and clouds will be the trend, with a high of 25°C. The night will be cloudy with a low of 16°C.

Historic Weather Data

On this date, Kenora’s record high temperature is 32.8°C, set in 1988, while the record low is 6.2°C, recorded in 1984.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended due to the warm temperatures. Carry an umbrella or a light raincoat for the potential afternoon showers. Sunscreen and sunglasses are advisable due to the high UV index. A light jacket may be necessary in the evening as temperatures cool down.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Kenora, known for its beautiful Lake of the Woods, is a popular destination for fishing, boating, and cottage retreats, making it a prime spot for enjoying the great outdoors.