June 21, 2024: Weather Outlook for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Today in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Saturday, June 22, 2024, the weather across Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake is sunny with a temperature of 10.3°C. The humidity is at 100%, matching the dew point. Winds are calm, and the barometric pressure is 101.6 kPa. Visibility is clear at 16 km.

Morning and Afternoon

The day will continue to be sunny with a high temperature of 26°C. The UV index is 6, indicating high exposure, so sun protection is advisable.

Evening

Tonight, the sky will remain clear with a low temperature of 11°C.

Upcoming Days

Sunday, June 23

The sunny weather will persist with a high of 28°C. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The UV index will remain high at 6. During the night, expect clear skies and a low of 16°C.

Monday, June 24

The weather will turn cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. The high temperature will be 26°C. The night will continue to be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Tuesday, June 25

Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers are expected. The high will be 18°C. The night will remain cloudy with a low of 6°C.

Historic Weather Data

On this date, the record high temperature for this region is 31.0°C, set in 1999, while the record low is 1.0°C, recorded in 1984.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, light and breathable clothing is recommended due to the warm temperatures. Use sunscreen and wear sunglasses for UV protection. A light jacket may be necessary in the evening as temperatures cool down.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The Big Trout Lake region, encompassing communities like Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, is known for its pristine natural environment and remote location, offering a unique blend of wilderness and traditional lifestyles.