Greenstone – Geraldton Weather Update: Sunny Start, Cloudy Ahead

Today in Greenstone – Geraldton

As of 7:00 AM EDT on Saturday, June 22, 2024, the weather in Greenstone – Geraldton is sunny with a temperature of 13.2°C. The humidity is high at 96%, with a dew point of 12.6°C. Winds are light from the west at 4 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.8 kPa. Visibility is 16 km, indicating clear conditions.

Morning and Afternoon

The day will transition from sunny to mainly cloudy. The high temperature will reach 26°C. The UV index is projected to be 7, indicating high exposure.

Evening

Tonight, the sky will remain mainly cloudy with temperatures dropping to a low of 12°C.

Upcoming Days

Sunday, June 23

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon, and there is a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be 27°C, with a humidex of 28. The UV index will be high at 6. During the night, there will be cloudy periods with a low of 10°C.

Monday, June 24

A mix of sun and clouds will continue with a high of 29°C. The night will see cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 15°C.

Historic Weather Data

On this date, Geraldton’s record high temperature is 30.5°C, set in 2005, while the record low is 2.3°C, recorded in 1992.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, light and breathable clothing is recommended due to the warm temperatures. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential for high UV exposure. A light jacket may be necessary in the evening as temperatures cool down.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Greenstone is known for its beautiful natural landscapes, including the stunning Geraldton district, which is surrounded by numerous lakes and forests, making it a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts.