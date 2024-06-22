Greater Sudbury Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Warning in Effect

Rainfall Warning Details

Significant Rainfall Expected

As of 5:25 AM EDT on Saturday, June 22, 2024, a rainfall warning is in effect for Greater Sudbury. Rain, at times heavy, is expected throughout today into Sunday morning, with rainfall amounts between 50 to 80 mm anticipated. Areas experiencing multiple thunderstorms may exceed 80 mm locally.

Hazard: Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.

Timing: This morning into Sunday morning.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Current Conditions and Forecast

Today in Greater Sudbury

As of 7:00 AM EDT, the weather at Greater Sudbury Airport is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 17.3°C. The humidity is high at 98%, with a dew point of 17.0°C. Winds are light from the north at 2 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.9 kPa and falling. Visibility is good at 32 km.

Morning and Afternoon

The day will remain mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. The high temperature will reach 22°C, with a humidex of 26. The UV index is 6, indicating high exposure.

Evening

Heavy rain is expected tonight, with a risk of thunderstorms overnight. Local amounts of 30 to 40 mm of rain are possible. Winds will become northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h this evening, and then shifting to north at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h before morning. The temperature will drop to a low of 14°C.

Upcoming Days

Sunday, June 23

Rain is expected to end near noon, followed by cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning. Local amounts of 10 to 15 mm of rain are possible. Winds will be north at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, becoming east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 19°C, with a UV index of 7.

During the night, it will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 14°C.

Monday, June 24

Sunny conditions will return with a high of 29°C. The night will be clear, with a low of 16°C.

Historic Weather Data

On this date, Greater Sudbury’s record high temperature is 33.2°C, set in 1986, while the record low is 5.0°C, recorded in 1972.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, waterproof and windproof clothing is essential due to the expected heavy rainfall and gusty winds. A sturdy umbrella or raincoat will be beneficial. For the evening and night, layering with waterproof outerwear is recommended. Boots are advisable to handle water pooling and potential flash floods.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Greater Sudbury is known for its large number of lakes, with over 330 within the city limits. These lakes can significantly influence local weather patterns, particularly during heavy rainfall events.