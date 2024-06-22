Edmonton Oilers Force Game Seven with 5-1 Win over Panthers

In a nail-biting Game 5, the Oilers roared back to life with a 5-1 victory over the Florida Panthers, staving off elimination for the THIRD time in this Stanley Cup Final. This is the stuff of legends, folks!

Edmonton is now just one win away from achieving the unthinkable: becoming only the second team in 106 years to win the Stanley Cup after losing the first three games. Can they channel the spirit of the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs and pull off this historic feat?

The Oilers are no strangers to Stanley Cup glory, but it’s been a long drought since their last victory in 1990. Could this be the year they bring the Cup back to Canada, ending a 31-year national championship drought?

Keep your eyes glued to NetNewsLedger Sports for all the latest updates and heart-pounding action. We’re on the edge of our seats, just like you, as the Oilers chase history and a chance to etch their names in the annals of hockey lore!

Get ready, Edmonton! The road to the Stanley Cup just got a whole lot more thrilling!