Thunder Bay Weather: Cloudy Start with Clear Skies Ahead

Current Conditions in Thunder Bay

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Friday, June 21, 2024, Thunder Bay is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 9.5°C. The dew point is 9.1°C, and the humidity is high at 97%. Winds are light from the west-southwest at 4 km/h, and visibility is excellent up to 32 kilometers. The atmospheric pressure is 102.6 kPa and falling, suggesting changes in the weather later today.

Today’s Forecast

Expect mainly cloudy conditions this morning, with clearing expected late this afternoon. The high will reach 21°C, and the UV index is high at 7, so sunscreen is recommended for outdoor activities.

Evening Forecast

Tonight, skies will clear, leading to a pleasant evening with temperatures dropping to a low of 9°C.

Looking Ahead: Weekend Weather

Saturday, June 22: The day will start sunny, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high will be 19°C, and the UV index is very high at 8. The night will become cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Sunday, June 23: Cloudy conditions will persist with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 20°C. The night will clear, with temperatures dropping to 11°C.

Monday, June 24: The day will be sunny with a high of 23°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this day in Thunder Bay, the highest temperature recorded was 30.0°C in 1988, while the lowest was 2.0°C in 1965.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Daytime : Light layers to start the day, with sunglasses and sunscreen due to the high UV index.

Night: A warm jacket or sweater for the cooler evening temperatures.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know Thunder Bay is located at the head of Lake Superior, the largest of the Great Lakes? This unique location influences its weather, often bringing cooler temperatures and higher humidity.