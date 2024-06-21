NIPD 2024 Weather Outlook for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Friday, June 21, 2024, the weather at Big Trout Lake Airport, which serves as a reference point for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake, is sunny with a temperature of 10.1°C. The dew point is also 10.1°C, indicating 100% humidity. Winds are from the west-southwest at 9 km/h, and visibility is clear up to 16 kilometers. The atmospheric pressure is at 102.2 kPa.

Today’s Forecast

Expect sunny conditions to continue this morning, with a mix of sun and cloud developing this afternoon. Winds will shift to the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h later this morning. The high temperature will reach 24°C, with the humidex making it feel like 25°C. The UV index is moderate at 5.

Evening Forecast

Tonight, skies will clear, and the wind will decrease to light in the evening. The low temperature will be around 10°C.

Looking Ahead: Weekend Weather

Saturday, June 22: The day will be sunny with a high of 26°C. The UV index will increase to 6, indicating high exposure. The night will see cloudy periods with a low of 14°C.

Sunday, June 23: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27°C. The night will continue with cloudy periods, and temperatures will drop to 14°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this day in the region, the highest temperature recorded was 28.5°C in 1988, while the lowest was 3.2°C in 1972.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Daytime : Light and breathable clothing is recommended, along with a hat and sunscreen due to the moderate to high UV index.

: Light and breathable clothing is recommended, along with a hat and sunscreen due to the moderate to high UV index. Night: A light jacket or sweater will keep you comfortable as temperatures cool.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that the communities of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake are part of the traditional territories of the Oji-Cree people? Their unique cultural and environmental knowledge contributes to a deep understanding of the local climate and weather patterns.