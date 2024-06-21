Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather: Mild Morning with Potential Showers

Current Conditions in Kenora

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Friday, June 21, 2024, Kenora is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 12.2°C. The dew point is 11.2°C, with a high humidity level of 94%. Winds are blowing from the southeast at 10 km/h, and visibility is clear up to 24 kilometers. The atmospheric pressure is 102.5 kPa and falling, suggesting a possible change in weather conditions.

Today’s Forecast

Today, Kenora and the surrounding Lake of the Woods area will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high temperature will reach 26°C, with the humidex making it feel like 29°C. The UV index is high at 7, so be sure to wear sunscreen if you’re outdoors.

Evening Forecast

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, clearing later. The temperature will drop to a mild 15°C.

Looking Ahead: Weekend Weather

Saturday, June 22: The morning will start sunny, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a 30 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The high will be 25°C, with the humidex at 26°C. The UV index remains high at 7. The night will become cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Sunday, June 23: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers is expected, with a high of 23°C. The night will clear up, with temperatures dropping to 15°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this day in Kenora, the highest temperature recorded was 31.1°C in 1958, while the lowest was 4.4°C in 1965.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Daytime : Light, breathable clothing and sunscreen due to the high UV index. Carry an umbrella for possible afternoon showers.

: Light, breathable clothing and sunscreen due to the high UV index. Carry an umbrella for possible afternoon showers. Night: A light jacket or sweater to stay comfortable as temperatures cool.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know Kenora is known for its beautiful Lake of the Woods, one of the largest freshwater lakes in North America? This stunning natural feature plays a significant role in the area’s weather patterns, contributing to its unique climate.