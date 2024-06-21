Border Cats Fall 4-2 in Pitcher’s Duel with Waterloo Bucks

THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – It was an old fashioned pitchers duel Thursday night at Port Arthur Stadium and the Waterloo Bucks managed to score two runs in the top of the ninth inning to upend the Thunder Bay Border Cats 4-2.

Starter Caleb Bunch (Northwestern State University) was outstanding for the Cats as the righthander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Brennan Hudson (Georgia State University) homered over the right field wall to tie the game 1-1. Bunch pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run, while striking out six.

After falling behind 2-1, Thunder Bay tied the game in the last of the seventh on an RBI groundout by Lucas Terilli (Eastern New Mexico University), but the Cats ended up stranding 11 runners on base as their record slipped to 12-10. Greg Lachance (University of Illinois) drove in the first run of the night with a single in the fifth inning before a crowd of 681. Tanner Vaughn (Fort Hays State University) suffered the loss to fall to 0-1.

The Cats continue their eight-game homestand Friday when they open a two-game set against the Duluth Huskies at 6:35pm. Righthander Andrew Hardin (Tarleton State University) will take his 2 and 0 record to the mound for Thunder Bay. It’s also “Fly Away Friday” presented by Porter Airlines as fans will have a chance to win a trip for two anywhere Porter Airlines flies.