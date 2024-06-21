Balancing Act: How Creative Corrections is Reframing the Incarceration Debate

The US grapples with the world’s highest number of inmates, with nearly 2 million people incarcerated as of 2022. The nation’s debate around mass imprisonment is at a critical juncture, and the time for action is now.

Creative Corrections is a trailblazer in the corrections industry and the only independent organization accredited by ISO to audit prisons around the world. Backed by decades of experience and expertise in the industry, it presents a four-pronged approach to this multifaceted problem.

“The US incarceration debate bounces between extremes,” explains Percy Pitzer, Founding Manager of Creative Corrections. “People either push to lock all offenders up or to eliminate all prisons. However, the goal of maintaining public safety and the goal of reducing the negative effects of incarceration are not mutually exclusive. The answer to the incarceration debate is a balanced approach.”

Over-incarceration and its ripple effects

Incarceration was designed to create safer communities by removing and rehabilitating those who commit crimes. However, the number of inmates — largely due to ‘tough on crime’ laws and strict drug sentencing — has not coincided with a proportional decrease in crime rates. The reality is that these policies have often produced diminishing returns on public safety and, in many cases, have resulted in increased harm to societal welfare and economic stability.

Prisons are more crowded than ever, and in some cases, can lead to inhumane conditions within facilities and unsustainable fiscal pressures on governments. To make matters worse, high incarceration rates disproportionately affect minority and marginalized communities, deepening social rifts and inequities.

Moreover, once released, former inmates face significant challenges in reintegrating into society due to social stigma and legal barriers, like finding employment or housing. According to Pitzer, this leads to a “revolving door in and out of the penal system.”

A new framework for the incarceration debate

As the traditional incarceration model comes under scrutiny, the call for innovative solutions that balance the objectives of public safety, justice, and rehabilitation grows louder. Reevaluating drug laws and reducing harsh sentencing for non-violent crimes are at the forefront of the reform conversation.

The growing consensus sees addiction and poverty — often the drivers behind non-violent offenses — as better addressed through social services and community support than prison sentences. People are realizing that investing in alternative sentencing programs like probation, community service, and treatment for substance abuse can protect public safety while offering individuals the opportunity to remain productive members of society.

“Imprisonment serves as a necessary consequence for certain crimes, but we must explore more effective ways to rehabilitate offenders and prevent recidivism,” Pitzer notes. “For example, community-based programs involving counseling, restorative justice, or community service can be far more cost-effective and beneficial. We propose a balanced approach that accounts for not only rehabilitation but also mental health and social factors.”

In addition to re-evaluating harsh sentencing, Prisons must begin emphasizing rehabilitative over punitive measures. This shift in focus includes education and vocational training programs, mental health treatment, and family support initiatives geared towards equipping inmates with the skills they need to re-enter society successfully.

“Emphasizing rehabilitation over punishment within the criminal justice system transforms lives and reduces recidivism rates,” Pitzer explains. “Programs that focus on skill development, education, and substance abuse treatment prepare incarcerated individuals for a successful reintegration into society, thereby contributing to public safety in the long run.”

A time for bold reforms

Creative Corrections utilizes a four-prong approach that reduces the negative impact of incarceration while preserving the safety of law-abiding citizens.

“First, we encourage an investment in the next generation to reduce future prison populations,” says Pitzer. “Second, we push for proven risk assessment models to ensure offenders who present a significant threat to public safety are incarcerated and that offenders who present lower risks receive alternative sentencing that supports accountability and offender success. Third, we advocate for need-driven models to ensure that offenders receive drug and mental health treatment either in prison or in the community. Lastly, we work for safe, humane, and professionally run prisons that provide an acceptable environment for both the offenders and the staff.”

Preventing crime starts with addressing its underlying causes, such as investing in better educational opportunities, mental health services, accessible healthcare, affordable housing, and employment to help create and maintain environments where crime is less likely to occur. These early interventions divert individuals from a path of crime before they ever set foot in a courtroom.

“Mandatory minimum sentences must also be reconsidered,” says Pitzer. “When judges have the flexibility to tailor sentences around the nuances of each case, their penalties can reflect the gravity of the offense and the individual circumstances.”

For those who are incarcerated, prisons should serve as places of rehabilitation, not just punishment. Educational and vocational training programs, substance abuse counseling, and mental health services should be standard offerings for inmates to prevent them from being left to navigate reentry into society alone once they have served their sentences. Transitional support in the form of job training, housing assistance, and continued access to healthcare and counseling should facilitate their process of rejoining society.

“Reframing the incarceration debate requires a balanced approach that acknowledges the need for public safety while recognizing the long-term benefits of integrating offenders back into society,” concludes Pitzer. “Through combined efforts and innovative thinking, we can create a justice system that builds safer communities and fosters rehabilitation, social equity, and a more just society.”