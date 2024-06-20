Weather Outlook for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Current Conditions

Thursday, 20 June 2024

At 5:00 AM CDT, Big Trout Lake Airport reported sunny skies with a temperature of 9.2°C. The dew point was 6.3°C, resulting in a humidity of 82%. Winds were from the west at 15 km/h, with a visibility of 16 km. The barometric pressure was 102.4 kPa.

Detailed Forecast

Today: Sunny with Afternoon Clouds and Showers

These regions will enjoy sunny weather this morning, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers late this afternoon. The temperature will rise to a high of 21°C, and the UV index will be 5, which is moderate.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Light layers for the cool morning and warm afternoon.

Sunglasses and sunscreen for sun protection.

A light jacket for the early morning temperatures.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with Evening Showers

The evening will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early in the evening, clearing near midnight. The temperature will drop to 11°C.

Friday, 21 June: Sunny with Afternoon Clouds

Friday will start sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. The high will be 24°C, and the UV index will be 5, which is moderate.

Night: Cloudy Periods

The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 13°C.

Saturday, 22 June: Mixed Skies

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27°C.

Night: Cloudy Periods

The night will remain with cloudy periods and a low of 13°C.

Sunday, 23 June: Continued Mixed Skies

Sunday will have a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27°C.

Night: Cloudy Periods

The night will see cloudy periods with a low of 14°C.

Historic Weather

On this date, Big Trout Lake has recorded a highest temperature of 28.0°C in 1989, while the lowest was -2.3°C in 1967.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The communities in Northern Ontario often experience a significant temperature range due to their continental climate, resulting in distinct seasonal variations and beautiful landscapes.