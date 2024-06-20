Vermilion Bay and Dryden Weather Outlook: Sunny and Warm Days Ahead

Current Conditions

Thursday, 20 June 2024

At 5:00 AM CDT, Dryden Airport reported clear skies with a temperature of 9.9°C. The dew point was 9.5°C, resulting in a high humidity of 97%. Winds were light from the south at 4 km/h, with a visibility of 16 km. The barometric pressure was 102.9 kPa, indicating stable weather conditions.

Detailed Forecast

Today: Mainly Sunny

Vermilion Bay and Dryden will enjoy mainly sunny weather today. Winds will shift to the south at 20 km/h this morning. The temperature will rise to a high of 23°C, with a UV index of 7, which is high.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Light clothing for the warm afternoon.

Sunglasses and sunscreen for sun protection due to the high UV index.

A light jacket for the cool morning temperatures.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

The evening will see a few clouds, with winds from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light. The temperature will drop to 11°C.

Friday, 21 June: Mix of Sun and Clouds

Friday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26°C and a humidex of 28. The UV index will remain high at 7.

Night: Cloudy Skies

The night will be cloudy with a low of 14°C.

Saturday, 22 June: Cloudy with Showers

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 22°C.

Night: Continued Showers

The night will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Sunday, 23 June: Mixed Skies and Showers

Sunday will have a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 25°C.

Night: Clear Skies

The night will be clear with a low of 14°C.

Historic Weather

On this date, Dryden has recorded a highest temperature of 32.2°C in 1988, while the lowest was 1.1°C in 1992.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Dryden and Vermilion Bay are known for their scenic landscapes and abundant outdoor activities, making the sunny and warm weather ideal for exploring the natural beauty of the region.