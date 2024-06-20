Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: Partly Cloudy with Sunny Afternoon

Current Conditions

Thursday, 20 June 2024

At 6:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay Airport reported partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 7.5°C. The dew point was 7.2°C, resulting in a high humidity of 98%. Winds were light from the west at 6 km/h, with a visibility of 32 km. The barometric pressure was 103.0 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather conditions.

Detailed Forecast

Today: Partly Cloudy with Late Clearing

Thunder Bay will experience a mix of sun and cloud today, clearing late in the afternoon. The temperature will rise to a high of 20°C, with a UV index of 8, which is very high.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Light layers for the cool morning and warm afternoon.

Sunglasses and sunscreen for sun protection due to the high UV index.

A light jacket for the early morning temperatures.

Tonight: Clear Skies

The night will be clear with a low of 7°C.

Friday, 21 June: Morning Showers, Afternoon Sun

Friday will start with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30% chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. It will become sunny in the afternoon with a high of 22°C. The UV index will again be very high at 8.

Night: Cloudy Skies

The night will be cloudy with a low of 12°C.

Saturday, 22 June: Cloudy with Showers

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 16°C.

Night: Continued Showers

The night will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Sunday, 23 June: Mixed Skies and Showers

Sunday will have cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 22°C.

Night: Clear Skies

The night will be clear with a low of 12°C.

Historic Weather

On this date, Thunder Bay has recorded a highest temperature of 30.6°C in 1973, while the lowest was -1.1°C in 1964.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay’s unique location on the shores of Lake Superior often results in diverse weather patterns, with the lake moderating temperatures and bringing both calm and stormy conditions.