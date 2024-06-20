Superior Strategies and Warrior Supplies Donate $14,565 to Indigenous Youth Programs

THUNDER BAY, ON – Superior Strategies and Warrior Supplies are thrilled to announce a generous donation of $14,565 from their 2023 Orange Shirt Campaign.

This initiative is part of Superior Strategies Jason Thompson’s annual pledge to contribute $5 from each ‘Every Child Matters’ shirt or flag sold, aimed at supporting local Indigenous youth programs.

“This year, we are proud to support Wabshkaa Animikii Benesii and Shkoday, two programs that are making a significant impact in our local communities,” says Jason Thompson.

Wabshkaa Animikii Benesii is a non-profit after-school program that enriches the lives of elementary-aged children through land-based and cultural teachings. It offers a safe and nurturing space where children can explore their heritage. With plans to expand to neighboring schools, Wabshkaa Animikii Benesii continues to foster a strong sense of cultural identity and community. To learn more, visit their Facebook page at Wabshkaa Animikii Benesii.

Shkoday was founded under the Aboriginal Head Start initiative and is supported by the Thunder Bay Indian Friendship Centre. Shkoday provides opportunities for children, youth, and families to engage in cultural and community-based programs, strengthening cultural participation and community bonds. For more information, visit their website at www.shkoday.com.

“At Superior Strategies and Warrior Supplies, community is at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to empowering future generations and are proud to support these pivotal programs that nurture our Indigenous youth,” states Jason Thompson.