Sandy Lake Drug Bust: NAPS Seizes $20,000 in Drugs

Police Operation Yields Significant Drug Seizure in Sandy Lake First Nation

Sandy Lake, ON – In a significant drug bust, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) arrested two women and seized a quantity of cocaine and Hydromorphone pills following a search of two Sandy Lake First Nation homes on Wednesday morning.

Coordinated Police Effort

Police arrested two suspects and seized a quantity of cocaine and Hydromorphone pills following a search of two Sandy Lake First Nation homes

On the morning of June 19, NAPS’s Intelligence Unit, Emergency Response Team, and front-line members from the Sandy Lake detachment executed search warrants at two residential addresses in the community. The coordinated effort led to the discovery and confiscation of:

  • Cocaine
  • Hydromorphone pills
  • Cash
  • An imitation firearm
  • Paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is about $20,000 CAD.

NAPS Image – Imitation firearm seized

Charges and Arrests

Two women from Sandy Lake First Nation were taken into custody without incident. The charges against them are as follows:

33-year-old Woman:

  • Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
  • Possession of Hydromorphone (opioid) for the Purpose of Trafficking
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

46-year-old Woman:

  • Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

 

Both women have been released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date. The names of the accused are being withheld until the charges are formally sworn in before the courts.

 

