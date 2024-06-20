Motor Vehicle Collision on Highway 61 Leads to Impaired Driving Charges

James Murray
THUNDER BAY, ON – On June 19, 2024, around 9:50 p.m., officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 61 within Thunder Bay.

Following the investigation, it was determined that one of the drivers had been consuming alcohol. The driver, Amy Rose, 43, of Edmonton, Alberta, was arrested and taken to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation, Amy Rose has been charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
  • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
  • Dangerous operation

Rose has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on July 31, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring the safety of Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report impaired driving by calling 911 in emergencies. Complaints about impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.

