Kenora Weather Outlook: Sunny Days with Mild Temperatures

Current Conditions

Thursday, 20 June 2024

At 5:00 AM CDT, Kenora Airport reported partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 11.4°C. The dew point was 9.5°C, resulting in a humidity of 88%. Winds were light from the north at 2 km/h, with a visibility of 24 km. The barometric pressure was 102.9 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather conditions.

Detailed Forecast

Today: Sunny and Warm

Kenora will enjoy sunny weather today. Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h this morning. The temperature will rise to a high of 24°C, with a humidex of 26. The UV index will be 7, which is high.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Light layers for the cool morning and warm afternoon.

Sunglasses and sunscreen for sun protection due to the high UV index.

Tonight: Clear Skies Becoming Partly Cloudy

The evening will start clear, becoming partly cloudy later. Winds from the southwest at 20 km/h will become light. The temperature will drop to 13°C.

Friday, 21 June: Mix of Sun and Cloud

Friday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27°C and a humidex of 29. The UV index will be 7, which is high.

Night: Cloudy Skies

The night will be cloudy with a low of 15°C.

Saturday, 22 June: Cloudy with Showers

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 23°C.

Night: Continued Showers

The night will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Sunday, 23 June: Mixed Skies and Showers

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 25°C.

Night: Clear Skies

The night will be clear with a low of 16°C.

Historic Weather

On this date, Kenora has recorded a highest temperature of 33.0°C in 1973, while the lowest was 1.5°C in 1992.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Kenora, located on the shores of Lake of the Woods, often experiences milder temperatures due to the moderating effect of the lake, making it a great destination for summer outdoor activities.