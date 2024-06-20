Kenora Weather Outlook: Sunny Days with Mild Temperatures

Current Conditions
Thursday, 20 June 2024
At 5:00 AM CDT, Kenora Airport reported partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 11.4°C. The dew point was 9.5°C, resulting in a humidity of 88%. Winds were light from the north at 2 km/h, with a visibility of 24 km. The barometric pressure was 102.9 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather conditions.
Detailed Forecast
Today: Sunny and Warm
Kenora will enjoy sunny weather today. Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h this morning. The temperature will rise to a high of 24°C, with a humidex of 26. The UV index will be 7, which is high.
Wardrobe Suggestions
- Light layers for the cool morning and warm afternoon.
- Sunglasses and sunscreen for sun protection due to the high UV index.
Tonight: Clear Skies Becoming Partly Cloudy
The evening will start clear, becoming partly cloudy later. Winds from the southwest at 20 km/h will become light. The temperature will drop to 13°C.
Friday, 21 June: Mix of Sun and Cloud
Friday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27°C and a humidex of 29. The UV index will be 7, which is high.
Night: Cloudy Skies
- The night will be cloudy with a low of 15°C.
Saturday, 22 June: Cloudy with Showers
Saturday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 23°C.
Night: Continued Showers
- The night will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 14°C.
Sunday, 23 June: Mixed Skies and Showers
Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 25°C.
Night: Clear Skies
- The night will be clear with a low of 16°C.
Historic Weather
On this date, Kenora has recorded a highest temperature of 33.0°C in 1973, while the lowest was 1.5°C in 1992.
Weather Trivia
Did you know? Kenora, located on the shores of Lake of the Woods, often experiences milder temperatures due to the moderating effect of the lake, making it a great destination for summer outdoor activities.