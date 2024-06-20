Fort Frances Weather Outlook: Sunny and Warm Days Ahead

Current Conditions

Thursday, 20 June 2024

At 5:00 AM CDT, Fort Frances reported a temperature of 6.2°C, with a dew point of 5.6°C and humidity at 96%. Winds were light from the northwest at 3 km/h. The barometric pressure was 103.0 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather conditions.

Detailed Forecast

Today: Mainly Sunny

Fort Frances will enjoy mainly sunny weather today. The temperature will rise to a high of 24°C, with a humidex of 25. The UV index will be 7, which is high.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Light layers for the cool morning and warm afternoon.

Sunglasses and sunscreen for sun protection due to the high UV index.

A light jacket for the early morning temperatures.

Tonight: Few Clouds

The evening will see a few clouds, and the temperature will drop to 10°C.

Friday, 21 June: Bright and Sunny

Friday will be sunny with a high of 24°C and a humidex of 26. The UV index will be very high at 8.

Night: Cloudy Skies

The night will be cloudy with a low of 14°C.

Saturday, 22 June: Cloudy with Showers

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 22°C.

Night: Continued Showers

The night will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Sunday, 23 June: Mixed Skies and Showers

Sunday will have a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 24°C.

Night: Clear Skies

The night will be clear with a low of 13°C.

Historic Weather

On this date, Fort Frances has recorded a highest temperature of 34.0°C in 1988, while the lowest was -1.5°C in 1965.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Fort Frances, situated near the Rainy River, often experiences a wide range of temperatures due to its continental climate, making it a great location for experiencing distinct seasons.