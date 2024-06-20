Fort Frances Weather Outlook: Sunny and Warm Days Ahead

Current Conditions
Thursday, 20 June 2024
At 5:00 AM CDT, Fort Frances reported a temperature of 6.2°C, with a dew point of 5.6°C and humidity at 96%. Winds were light from the northwest at 3 km/h. The barometric pressure was 103.0 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather conditions.
Detailed Forecast
Today: Mainly Sunny
Fort Frances will enjoy mainly sunny weather today. The temperature will rise to a high of 24°C, with a humidex of 25. The UV index will be 7, which is high.
Wardrobe Suggestions
- Light layers for the cool morning and warm afternoon.
- Sunglasses and sunscreen for sun protection due to the high UV index.
- A light jacket for the early morning temperatures.
Tonight: Few Clouds
The evening will see a few clouds, and the temperature will drop to 10°C.
Friday, 21 June: Bright and Sunny
Friday will be sunny with a high of 24°C and a humidex of 26. The UV index will be very high at 8.
Night: Cloudy Skies
- The night will be cloudy with a low of 14°C.
Saturday, 22 June: Cloudy with Showers
Saturday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 22°C.
Night: Continued Showers
- The night will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 13°C.
Sunday, 23 June: Mixed Skies and Showers
Sunday will have a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 24°C.
Night: Clear Skies
- The night will be clear with a low of 13°C.
Historic Weather
On this date, Fort Frances has recorded a highest temperature of 34.0°C in 1988, while the lowest was -1.5°C in 1965.
Weather Trivia
Did you know? Fort Frances, situated near the Rainy River, often experiences a wide range of temperatures due to its continental climate, making it a great location for experiencing distinct seasons.