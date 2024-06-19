Thunder Bay Weather – Cloudy Morning with Clearing Skies This Afternoon

Warm and Breezy Conditions Expected

Thunder Bay, ON – June 19, 2024 – Thunder Bay is beginning the day with cloudy skies and mild temperatures. A chance of showers this morning will give way to clearing skies by the afternoon, bringing warm and breezy conditions.

Current Conditions and Weather Update

As of 6:00 AM EDT, the temperature at Thunder Bay Airport is 18°C under cloudy skies. The barometric pressure is 100.9 kPa and rising. The dew point is 17.5°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 97%. Winds are coming from the southwest at 12 km/h, and visibility is 13 km.

Today’s Weather Forecast: June 19, 2024

Today, Thunder Bay will experience mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Skies will clear in the afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will reach 25°C, with a humidex value of 28. The UV index is very high at 8.

The Thunder Bay Border Cats were rained out last night

Heavy rain and thunderstorms washed out the Border Cats game on Tuesday night against the Waterloo Bucks at Port Arthur Stadium. The game was suspended with none out in the bottom of the third inning with the Cats leading 1-0 on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Cole Ketzner (University of South Alabama) in the first inning.

The suspended game will resume on Wednesday morning at 11:05am with the Cats leading 1-0 and will be played as a 9-inning game. Following the completion of the suspended game, there will be a 30-minute break followed by 7-inning affair. The back to back games will be a one admission ticket with adult seating available on the left field party deck and tiki bar areas due to the Cats hosting their second School Day Game.

The Cats and Bucks will then play another 9-inning game which is scheduled to start at 6:35pm. The finale in the evening is Weenie Wednesday with 2-for-1 hot dogs presented by Sysco Food Service.

Fans can use their rain check tickets dated June 18th and exchange them for any other 2024 regular season home game subject to same seat availability.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Light, breathable clothing is recommended for the warm temperatures. A rain jacket or umbrella may be useful for the morning showers. Sun protection, such as sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses, is essential due to the very high UV index.

Tonight’s Weather: Clear Skies

Tonight, the skies will be clear. Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h before becoming light in the evening. The low will be 7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A warm jacket or sweater will be necessary for the cooler evening temperatures.

Tomorrow’s Weather: June 20, 2024

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 24°C. The humidex will make it feel like 25°C, and the UV index will be 7, which is high.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Light and comfortable clothing is suitable for the day. Sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses are recommended due to the high UV index.

Historical Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s historical high for June 19 is 33.9°C, recorded in 1952, while the record low was 2.2°C, set in 1972.