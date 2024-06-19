Sudden Death in Whitesand First Nation under Investigation by OPP

Death Investigation in Whitesand First Nation

WHITESAND FIRST NATION, ON — The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a death in the community of Whitesand First Nation.

On June 15, 2024, just after 9:00 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay and Armstrong OPP Detachments and Emergency Medical Services responded to a call regarding an individual in medical distress at a residence in Whitesand First Nation.

The individual, identified as 38-year-old Stacey Shapwaykeesic of Whitesand First Nation, was subsequently pronounced deceased.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto later this week.

The investigation is being carried out by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, Regional Support Team, and OPP Forensic Identification Services, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Investigators do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit ontariocrimestoppers.ca.